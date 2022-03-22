Advertisement

Tom Hanks photobombs bridal party in Pittsburgh

Bride Grace Gwaltney was about to hop into a limousine when Tom Hanks walked up and asked to take a photo with her.(Source: Rachel Rowland via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:17 AM CDT
(Gray News) - Actor Tom Hanks gave a Pennsylvania bride the ultimate surprise by asking her to take photos with him on her wedding day.

The bride, Grace Gwaltney, was about to hop into a limousine Saturday when Hanks walked up and asked to take a photo with her, according to wedding photographer Rachel Rowland.

“We all started screaming once we realized it was really him. I always told myself if I met him I would tell him how important he is and how poignant his movies are, and when I met him, I just screamed,” Rowland told The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, posed for a few shots, congratulated everyone and left just as quickly as they arrived.

“And we were all just there with our jaws on the floor,” Rowland told The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Rowland says the bride is sweet and kind and the perfect person for this to happen to.

“Tom Hanks is such a gem and a treasure,” Rowland told the Tribune-Review. “Candid shots are the ones people remember … the excitement, the hugs, the tears, the photos you feel.”

Hanks is in Pittsburgh shooting the movie “A Man Called Otto.” He plays a grumpy retiree who becomes friends with his neighbors.

