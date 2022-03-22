Advertisement

Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom

Onslow County teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
By WITN Web Team and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A teacher in North Carolina resigned a day after a video surfaced of him berating students in a foul-mouthed tirade during class.

According to WITN, Onslow County Schools confirmed it happened during first period on Thursday at Southwest High School.

The school system called it an “inappropriate verbal outburst by a staff member.”

“You can go through life on the **** system and get your paycheck on the first and 15th from my taxes and live an absolute horrible life. I don’t care. You can be another statistic, I don’t care,” the teacher is heard on the recording.

The school system said the staff member resigned on Friday.

“In the Onslow County School system, we expect only the highest standards of behavior from our students and staff, and that we treat every member of our school family with dignity and respect. The type of behavior exhibited in this situation will not be tolerated and is certainly not representative of the employees of Southwest High School, or any other employees who work in our district.”

Onslow County Schools statement

The school district did not release the name of the teacher involved.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Complaint accuses Grand Chute supervisor of living in Nichols
Division of Criminal Investigation executes search warrants at homes of Grand Chute town board members
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say
bird flu
“My world was going to crash down:” Locals concerned over dumping of infectious chickens, eggs
WHO monitoring Deltacron, Stealth Variants
World Health Organization is monitoring Deltacron, Stealth variants of Covid-19
Anthony Crudup
Missing Milwaukee boy found alive, teens taken into custody

Latest News

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson answers questions during her confirmation hearings...
LIVE: Jackson seems headed for confirmation despite GOP darts
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Louisiana twister carved destruction in mere moments
Three people were injured in a shooting at Tanger Outlets in Glendale Wednesday afternoon.
3 children hurt in shooting at Arizona outlet mall
Wakker cheese
WATCH: Kewaunee cheese factory donating all profits to Ukraine
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4