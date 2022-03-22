Advertisement

SOAKING RAIN AND HEAVY, WET SNOW COMING SOON

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
A strong spring storm system is tracking towards the Great Lakes. After a cloudy, but mainly dry morning, steady rain will develop this afternoon. Across eastern Wisconsin, temperatures will be in the 40s... So it should be mild enough for the precipitation to stay as rain through this evening.

Heavier, soaking rain is expected through tonight. With 1-2″ of rain falling on mainly frozen ground across the Fox Valley and by the lakeshore, you may see standing water into Wednesday morning. Those who have leaky basements should monitor what’s going on over the next couple days...

Meanwhile in the Northwoods, temperatures will stay in the 30s. As this rain arrives late today, it will become an icy wintry mix, and then wet packing snow this evening. Through tomorrow, areas north of Highway 64 may see 3-7″ of heavy snow, creating slippery travel for those closer to the Upper Michigan border. We are going under a FIRST ALERT WEATHER day later tonight and through tomorrow.

This blustery, raw and wet weather will last through Thursday morning, but then we’ll dry out this weekend. However, Saturday and Sunday both look like cold days, with highs only in the 30s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E 10-20+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: NE 10-25+ MPH

TODAY: Cloudy and blustery. Rain develops... A late wintry mix, then wet snow NORTH. HIGH: 44

TONIGHT: Soaking rain... Wet snow NORTH. Gusty winds. (see above narrative) LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Periods of rain... A wintry mix or snow NORTH. Gusty winds. (see above narrative) HIGH: 41 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: Morning snow showers or a mix. Cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 40 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: A sunny morning, then increasing clouds. A wintry mix at NIGHT? HIGH: 49 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 39 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Less wind. HIGH: 35 LOW: 22

MONDAY: Cloudy with a chance of a light wintry mix. HIGH: 37

