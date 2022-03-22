Report: Packers signing DT Jarran Reed

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers are getting Kenny Clark some help. The team is signing defensive tackle Jarran Reed to a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Reed visited Green Bay on Tuesday and confirmed this news with a tweet saying, “so thankful for the opportunity to continue my career in Green Bay.”

Let’s gooooo #GoPackGo so thankful for the opportunity to continue my career in Greenbay — jarran reed (@jarranreed) March 22, 2022

The #Packers are signing DT Jarran Reed, per source. He was there on a visit today. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 22, 2022

Reed started all 20 games for Kansas City last season. In the regular season, he had 2.5 sacks, 43 combined tackles and 12 quarterback hits. Before that, he played five seasons in Seattle.

