Report: Packers signing DT Jarran Reed

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Jarran Reed urges the crowd to get loud during the first...
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Jarran Reed urges the crowd to get loud during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo.. (AP Photos/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers are getting Kenny Clark some help. The team is signing defensive tackle Jarran Reed to a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Reed visited Green Bay on Tuesday and confirmed this news with a tweet saying, “so thankful for the opportunity to continue my career in Green Bay.”

Reed started all 20 games for Kansas City last season. In the regular season, he had 2.5 sacks, 43 combined tackles and 12 quarterback hits. Before that, he played five seasons in Seattle.

