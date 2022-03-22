RAIN, SNOW, AND GUSTY BREEZES... OH MY!

We’ve had some light rain around so far today but coverage and intensity is still expected to tick up heading into the evening and overnight hours. Look for highs this afternoon to range from the mid 30s NORTH to the mid 40s SOUTH. Brisk winds from the east should remain in the 10-25+ mph range.

As mentioned above, precipitation expands during the overnight hours into Wednesday. It still looks like all liquid from the Fox Valley southward... but heavy, wet snow and some freezing rain remain on the table across the North Woods and U.P. Snowfall amounts generally north of Highway 64 may end up in the 3-7″ range. Any snow that falls will be heavy, dense, and very wet. Between 1″ to 2″ of rain could fall in the Valley and where places are just too warm for snow. Some localized flooding, ice jam river flooding, or flooded basements may occur if these kind of numbers verify. We’ll be watching First Alert VIPIR Max closely over the next 24-36 hours.

Lows tonight will be in the 30s with highs on Wednesday in the 30s to low 40s. We’ll probably be in a similar ballpark as far as things go on Thursday... but any lingering rain or snow will make an exit during the day.

A weak weather maker Friday may also produce some rain or snow showers during the day and into Friday night. Brighter skies return Saturday and for parts of Sunday but temperatures for the first weekend of spring will remain well below normal.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E 10-20+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: NE 10-25+ MPH

TODAY: Rain coverage gradually expands. A late wintry mix, then wet snow NORTH. HIGH: 44

TONIGHT: Soaking rain... Wet snow NORTH. Gusty winds. (see above narrative) LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Periods of rain... A wintry mix or snow NORTH. Gusty winds. (see above narrative) HIGH: 41 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: Morning snow showers or a mix. Cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance of a wintry mix developing. HIGH: 46 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 39 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Less wind. HIGH: 35 LOW: 21

MONDAY: Cloudy with a chance of a light wintry mix late. HIGH: 37

