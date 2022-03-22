Person suffers smoke inhalation, burns in New Franken fire

NEW FRANKEN, Wis. (WBAY) - A person suffered injuries in a house fire in New Franken Monday.

At about 5:19 p.m., crews were called to a home in the 6300 block of Sturgeon Bay Road. New Franken Assistant Fire Chief Ryan DeBroux says there was heavy fire coming from an unattached garage, the rear of the home and a rear covered patio.

Firefighters found one person outside the home with smoke inhalation and some burns.

Firefighters found fire in rear rooms of the home and in the downstairs area. They also worked to prevent fire from spreading to neighboring homes and garages.

DeBroux says the home sustained heavy damage. The garage was described as a “total loss.”

The Brown County Fire Investigation team is looking into the cause of the fire.

New Franken fire received help from Luxemburg Fire, Denmark Fire, County Rescue, Brown County Sheriff’s Office and State Patrol.

