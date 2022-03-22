Advertisement

Person suffers smoke inhalation, burns in New Franken fire

Stock photo.
Stock photo.(Associated Press)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW FRANKEN, Wis. (WBAY) - A person suffered injuries in a house fire in New Franken Monday.

At about 5:19 p.m., crews were called to a home in the 6300 block of Sturgeon Bay Road. New Franken Assistant Fire Chief Ryan DeBroux says there was heavy fire coming from an unattached garage, the rear of the home and a rear covered patio.

Firefighters found one person outside the home with smoke inhalation and some burns.

Firefighters found fire in rear rooms of the home and in the downstairs area. They also worked to prevent fire from spreading to neighboring homes and garages.

DeBroux says the home sustained heavy damage. The garage was described as a “total loss.”

The Brown County Fire Investigation team is looking into the cause of the fire.

New Franken fire received help from Luxemburg Fire, Denmark Fire, County Rescue, Brown County Sheriff’s Office and State Patrol.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Complaint accuses Grand Chute supervisor of living in Nichols
Division of Criminal Investigation executes search warrants at homes of Grand Chute town board members
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say
bird flu
“My world was going to crash down:” Locals concerned over dumping of infectious chickens, eggs
WHO monitoring Deltacron, Stealth Variants
World Health Organization is monitoring Deltacron, Stealth variants of Covid-19
Anthony Crudup
Missing Milwaukee boy found alive, teens taken into custody

Latest News

Wakker cheese
WATCH: Kewaunee cheese factory donating all profits to Ukraine
WATCH: Brown County inmate who escaped custody in airport arrested in Georgia
WATCH: Brown County inmate who escaped custody in airport arrested in Georgia
Final Monfils 6 defendant not recommended for parole
Wakker cheese
WATCH: Kewaunee cheese factory donating 100% of profits to Ukraine
WATCH: Data shows Moderna vaccine works for children under 6
WATCH: Data shows Moderna vaccine works for children under 6