Oakfield man arrested following chase in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A deputy suffered minor injuries in a chase in Fond du Lac County Monday.

At about 8:31 p.m., a Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a speed violation on Highway 151 southbound near Highway 175 in the Township of Fond du Lac.

The deputy put on his emergency lights and sirens and the suspect vehicle sped up and failed to pull over, according to Sgt. Andrew Kohlmann. The vehicle continued south on Highway 151 and exited to County Highway D. It continued at a high rate of speed into the Village of Oakfield.

The vehicle traveled down side streets before exiting Oakfield north on County Highway D. Deputies successfully deployed tire deflation devices. The suspect vehicle slowed down and deputies boxed it in.

The driver was taken into custody on Highway D near Lost Arrow Road.

The driver was identified as a 28-year-old Oakfield man. He’s been held in the Fond du Lac County Jail on suspicion of operating while intoxicated and charges from the chase.

The chase lasted about 11.8 miles

A deputy was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. Two squad cars sustained minor damage.

