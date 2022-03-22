Advertisement

National Ag Day: How Wisconsin ranks in 2022

Marathon County dairy farmer James Juedes wears his Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin hat on April 2, 2020 (WSAW photo)(WSAW)
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - March 22 is a day to celebrate all things agriculture. It’s National Ag Day.

Wisconsin exported more than $3.96 billion in agriculture products in 2021.

“From milk and cheese to ginseng and maple syrup, Wisconsin remains a strong agricultural leader and provider of high quality, nutritious products for the nation and world,” says the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

Wisconsin is home to more dairy farms than any other state.

The state ranks in the top five in the United States in the production of more than 17 commodities.

Wisconsin produces about 60 percent of the nation’s cranberries.

We have nearly 1,200 licensed cheesemakers. Wisconsin produced about 3.39 billion pounds of cheese in 2021. We rank first in production of American, cheddar and Italians cheeses.

