‘I can’t just sit here and do nothing’: Wisconsin native helping Ukrainian refugees in Poland

LODZ, POLAND (WBAY) -A Wisconsin native is now helping Ukrainian refugees seeking shelter in Poland, where he is retired in Lodz.

John Kowalski, a 69-year-old retired pediatrician, is living thousands of miles away from his hometown of Wagner in Marinette County. He’s a Wausaukee High School graduate who later studied at UW Madison before moving to Poland to study medicine. That’s where he met his wife.

He practiced pediatric medicine in Chicago for several years, but decided to move back to Poland in 2020.

“I still claim to be a Wisconsinite and not a Chicago person,” said Kowalski.

Friends of Kowalski have asked him if he will change his retirement plans and move back to the US now that there’s a war happening next door to him. He said, no.

“I look at what the Polish people are doing in helping. They are doing so amazing. They’re so hospitable, so open. the help that they started was spontaneous,” said Kowalski. “I thought to myself, ‘I can’t just sit here and do nothing.”’

Last Saturday, Kowalski joined a church foundation offering their ProEM Youth camp in the Village of Zakosciele as a temporary place for Ukrainian refugees to stay.

He offered his time preparing meals for he claims was at least 200 refugees. The foundation is also helping refugees find housing and obtain proper documentation.

He said he will continue helping wherever and whenever he can, and he expects the Polish people to do the same.

“I guess I have the same heart as they do,” said Kowalski.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.