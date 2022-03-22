Advertisement

Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID; Bill quarantining

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced Tuesday that she had tested positive for...
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced Tuesday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.(Source: Twitter/@HillaryClinton via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Tuesday she has tested positive for COVID-19 with “mild” symptoms.

On social media, the former Democratic presidential candidate said she was “feeling fine” and that former President Bill Clinton had tested negative and was quarantining until their household was fully cleared.

A spokesman for the former president posted on Twitter that he would continue to get tested in the days to come.

Officials say what happens in the U.K. tends to play out here in the U.S. weeks later. (Source: CNN, PFIZER, MERCK, EMED DIGITAL HEALTHCARE)

Hillary Clinton, 74, said she was “more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness” and urged people to get vaccinated and boosted.

Former President Barack Obama announced earlier this month that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say
WHO monitoring Deltacron, Stealth Variants
World Health Organization is monitoring Deltacron, Stealth variants of Covid-19
bird flu
“My world was going to crash down:” Locals concerned over dumping of infectious chickens, eggs
Matthew Beyer. Photo: Outagamie County Jail
Man accused of killing his children decides against plea deal, set for trial
Charles D. Littlebull
Green Bay man arrested on suspicion of 4th offense operating under the influence

Latest News

bird flu
“My world was going to crash down:” Locals concerned over dumping of infectious chickens, eggs
A mural protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been painted on a wall in Prague, Czech...
Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol
Senate Judiciary Committee members question Judge Jackson-Hawley
Senate Judiciary Committee members question Judge Jackson
The storm has already caused damage in Texas.
Storms tear into Texas, Oklahoma then move into Deep South
RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Accidental injection death of wrong drug: Ex-nurse on trial