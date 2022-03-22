Gov. Evers approves I-41 improvements between Grand Chute, Kaukauna

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has approved improvements for I-41 in Outagamie County.

Evers signed a $3.33 million contract to improve 12.37 miles of the interstate between Highway 15 in the town of Grand Chute and County J in Kaukauna.

Construction starts Sunday, April 10. It’s expected to wrap by the end of May.

The interstate will stay open during construction, but may be down to one lane in each direction during the non-peak traffic times. Ramps may be closed during overnight hours.

Interstate 41 lane closures are allowed weeknights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and weekends between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m.

Ramp closures are allowed between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Crews will perform the following:

• Cleaning and sealing I-41 mainline and interchange ramp pavement cracks and joints

• Placement of asphalt repair mastic

• Concrete pavement repair

• Some asphalt shoulder paving

• Pavement marking

This project is separate from the I-41 Expansion.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC MAP: https://www.wbay.com/page/first-alert-traffic/

