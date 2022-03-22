Advertisement

General Motors recalls 740K SUVs; headlights are too bright

General Motors is recalling GMC Terrain SUVs from 2010 through 2017 because headlight beams...
General Motors is recalling GMC Terrain SUVs from 2010 through 2017 because headlight beams could be too bright and pose a danger to other drivers.(General Motors)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 740,000 small SUVs in the U.S. because the headlight beams that can be too bright and cause glare for oncoming drivers.

The recall announced Tuesday comes after U.S. safety regulators turned down a request from the Detroit automaker to avoid the recall.

The company is recalling GMC Terrain SUVs from 2010 through 2017.

Documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say reflections caused by the headlight housings can illuminate some areas with too much light.

The agency says this can reduce visibility for other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash.

GM hasn’t come up with a repair yet.

The company expects to notify owners by letter starting April 23.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Complaint accuses Grand Chute supervisor of living in Nichols
Division of Criminal Investigation executes search warrants at homes of Grand Chute town board members
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say
bird flu
“My world was going to crash down:” Locals concerned over dumping of infectious chickens, eggs
WHO monitoring Deltacron, Stealth Variants
World Health Organization is monitoring Deltacron, Stealth variants of Covid-19
Anthony Crudup
Missing Milwaukee boy found alive, teens taken into custody

Latest News

A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Louisiana twister carved destruction in mere moments
Three people were injured in a shooting at Tanger Outlets in Glendale Wednesday afternoon.
3 children hurt in shooting at Arizona outlet mall
Wakker cheese
WATCH: Kewaunee cheese factory donating all profits to Ukraine
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
The Idaho House of Representative voted to approve a Texas-styled bill banning abortions after...
Idaho governor signs abortion ban modeled on Texas law