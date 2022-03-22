Advertisement

Fond Du Lac women creates Zelenskyy shirts to raise money for Ukraine

What started as a way for sisters to crush over the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr, has blossomed into a labor of love for Camilla Rosenmeier.
Sales benefit the non-profit Sunflower of Peace, a non-profit that works to put together medical aid backpacks for paramedics overseas.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman from Fond Du Lac is showing how something as simple as a t-shirt can make a difference a world away.

“My sisters and I, we really think that he’s very handsome,” Rosenmeier said. “I was originally designing these shirts just for myself, and then a couple of my sisters were like, oh, can you make me one too? And then a couple of people at work wanted one too.”

With more people interested, Rosenmeier took the leap to create a second shirt, that read ‘Zelenskyy 2024, I need ammunition, not a ride’ and post her project on social media.

She said after just a few hours, her inbox was flooded.

“I posted something on Facebook and then people just kind of responded to it, so I ended up ordering about 100 shirts,” she said

Today Rosenmeier is using her shirts to not only support her crush but raise a little money for Ukraine through the non-profit Sunflower of Peace, a non-profit that works to put together medical aid backpacks for paramedics overseas.

“Once I started getting more of a response, I decided that I was going to find an organization that I really liked, and donate 100% of the proceeds to it,” she said.

By selling shirts for $20 apiece, she hopes her shirts can help those suffering, and show others that anyone can make a difference.

Shirts can be purchased on her Etsy store or Spreadshop and delivered in the mail.

