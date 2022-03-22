Advertisement

Drivers stop to help trooper struggling with arrest

The officer, along with the help of the civilians, was able to overpower the suspect and put him under arrest. (FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Florida Highway Patrol officer is grateful to the drivers who pulled over to help subdue a man accused of resisting arrest.

Dashcam video shows the trooper talking to a man identified as Alexander Hernandez Delgado on Friday by the side of Interstate 4. Delgado then allegedly punches the officer as he tries to put him in the patrol car.

Several drivers, including one in a semi-truck, pulled over to assist.

Alexander Hernandez Delgado is charged with battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting...
Alexander Hernandez Delgado is charged with battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence, according to the criminal report affidavit.(Source: Florida Highway Patrol via CNN)

The officer, along with the help of the civilians, was able to overpower Delgado and put him under arrest.

In his report, the officer said he suffered a bloody nose.

Delgado is charged with battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence, according to the criminal report affidavit. He is currently in jail.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles D. Littlebull
Green Bay man arrested on suspicion of 4th offense operating under the influence
Matthew Beyer. Photo: Outagamie County Jail
Man accused of killing his children decides against plea deal, set for trial
A body found on Lake Michigan on Thursday was identified as missing transgender activist Elise...
Transgender advocate’s body found on shore of Lake Michigan
A photo of a fire truck.
Oshkosh apartment fire ends in fatality
Man accused of stealing $1,400 worth of liquor from store

Latest News

Jeisaac Rodriguez-Garcia
Defense gets more time to go through evidence with suspect in burned body case
A mural protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been painted on a wall in Prague, Czech...
Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb; battle for Mariupol rages
Katarina Blennow lays flowers outside Malmo Latin School in Malmo, Sweden Tuesday, March 22,...
2 teachers killed at Swedish high school, student arrested
Marathon County dairy farmer James Juedes wears his Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin hat on April 2,...
National Ag Day: How Wisconsin ranks in 2022
March 22 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy day