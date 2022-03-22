Door County Candle Company’s Ukraine candle continues to help humanitarian effort

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Door County Candle Company says it’s sold more than 40,000 of its Ukraine candles, leading to hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations to an emergency response fund in the war torn country. The fundraising efforts were featured on World News Tonight with David Muir, on WBAY-TV, last week. It’s been overwhelming for the shop’s owners.

They’re still pouring, cleaning, labeling and shipping Ukraine candles from Door County Candle Company. The businesses owner, a Ukrainian-American, was hoping to sell a few hundred when she started the campaign about a month ago. Her grandmother, or Baba, explaining the significance of candle in the Ukrainian culture.

“We usually light candles for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day when we sit to dinner, so a lit candle is life an it’s meaningful,” says Luba Derkacz.

Recent publicity, including two stories as part of the America Strong segment, on World News Tonight, has led to more than 10,000 additional orders since the middle of last week. According to owner, Christiana Gorchynsky Trapani, “Our website crashed after we appeared on David Muir so my husband had two all nighters trying to help the site get back up, which he did. And yes, we’ve got 22,000 orders in the system that we have to pack up and ship. So yeah, it’s been incredible.”

Christiana Gorchynsky Trapani says they’ve hired another candlemaker, added some new equipment to help speed up the candle pouring and labeling process, and volunteers continue to come day after day -- just to help.

Carey Bertschinger is one of those volunteers. She says, “You leave every day, it’s a wonderful feeling. You’re helping in the smallest of ways, but it’s going to help those people that need the help the most.”

The crashed website, endless emails and phone calls, coupled with sleepless night packing all the orders is worth it to everyone working on the Ukraine candle because of the difference it’s making in the country. Gorchynsky Trapani adds, “In my heart, if we’re a way people want to help and donate then I can’t stop it. It’s as simple as that. If we’re a way people want to help Ukraine, I’m not one to stop that. So, I just have to figure out how we can sustain it - which we can, but if we’re going to help Ukraine then we’re not going to stop.”

