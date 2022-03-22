Division of Criminal Investigation executes search warrants at homes of Grand Chute town board members

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation executed search warrants at the homes of three Grand Chute town board members Tuesday.

The DCI confirmed the search warrants.

The warrants were executed on the property of Town Chairman Jason Van Eperen, Supervisor Ron Wolff and Supervisor Jeff Ings, according to Van Eperen and local law enforcement.

Copies of the search warrants are not yet public.

Van Eperen said DCI agents focused many of their questions on Supervisor Wolff, his activities on the board and his place of residency.

In September, WBAY first alerted you to a complaint filed by Supervisor Brad Gehring... accusing Wolff of actually living in Nichols.

Action 2 News reached out to both Wolff and Ings, but has not heard back.

Grand Chute Police Department officers said they did not assist in executing the warrants.

The investigation is ongoing.

