Advertisement

Division of Criminal Investigation executes search warrants at homes of Grand Chute town board members

Complaint accuses Grand Chute supervisor of living in Nichols
Complaint accuses Grand Chute supervisor of living in Nichols
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation executed search warrants at the homes of three Grand Chute town board members Tuesday.

The DCI confirmed the search warrants.

The warrants were executed on the property of Town Chairman Jason Van Eperen, Supervisor Ron Wolff and Supervisor Jeff Ings, according to Van Eperen and local law enforcement.

Copies of the search warrants are not yet public.

Van Eperen said DCI agents focused many of their questions on Supervisor Wolff, his activities on the board and his place of residency.

In September, WBAY first alerted you to a complaint filed by Supervisor Brad Gehring... accusing Wolff of actually living in Nichols.

Action 2 News reached out to both Wolff and Ings, but has not heard back.

Grand Chute Police Department officers said they did not assist in executing the warrants.

The investigation is ongoing.

Grand Chute Police Department officers said they did not assist in executing the warrants.
Chairman Van Eperen said DCI agents focused many of their questions on Supervisor Wolff, his activities on the board and his place of residency.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say
WHO monitoring Deltacron, Stealth Variants
World Health Organization is monitoring Deltacron, Stealth variants of Covid-19
bird flu
“My world was going to crash down:” Locals concerned over dumping of infectious chickens, eggs
Matthew Beyer. Photo: Outagamie County Jail
Man accused of killing his children decides against plea deal, set for trial
Charles D. Littlebull
Green Bay man arrested on suspicion of 4th offense operating under the influence

Latest News

bird flu
“My world was going to crash down:” Locals concerned over dumping of infectious chickens, eggs
bird flu
Local poultry farmers are monitoring bird flu outbreak
WATCH: Wisconsin Ukrainians sending another shipment of supplies to Ukraine
WATCH: Wisconsin Ukrainians sending another shipment of supplies to Ukraine
WATCH: Bird flu has minimal impact on grocery store shelves
WATCH: Bird flu has minimal impact on grocery store shelves
WATCH: Grand Chute town board members homes searched
WATCH: Grand Chute town board members homes searched