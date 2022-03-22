Defense gets more time to go through evidence with suspect in burned body case

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A court has granted the defense more time to go through evidence with one of the men charged in the case of a burned body found near a trail at the campus of UW-Green Bay.

Jeisaac Rodriguez-Garcia is charged with Mutilating a Corpse. In court Monday, his defense attorney asked for an adjournment to review discovery with the defendant. Discovery is evidence provided to the defense by the prosecution. The court granted the requested and scheduled a status conference for May 3.

Rodriguez-Garcia, Pedro Santiago-Marquez and Alexander Burgos-Mojica are all charged in the case.

In court documents, investigators accuse Santiago-Marquez of shooting Jason Mendez-Ramos in the head over drug money.

On September 28, officers responded to a report of a grass fire near a trail on campus. They located the body of Mendez-Ramos of Ashwaubenon.

A doorbell camera helped investigators identify a light-colored van at the scene of the crime. Investigators got a break in the case a few days later with an anonymous report of a van fitting the description of the one police were looking for. The van was outside Rodriguez-Garcia’s home but it was registered to another person, had expired registration and unpaid parking tickets. Police seized the van as evidence and questioned the owner, Pedro Santiago Marquez.

Santigo-Marquez is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and Mutilating a corpse. His jury trial is scheduled to begin April 14.

On Friday, defendant Alexander-Burgos-Mojica, charged with Harboring/Aiding a Felon, appeared in court to ask for a reduction in his $25,000 bond. The court declined that request. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 23.

