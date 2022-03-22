Advertisement

Dane County supervisor wants pledge dropped from meetings

The American Flag flies over PNC Park during a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and...
The American Flag flies over PNC Park during a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Milwaukee Brewers in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Dane County supervisor wants to eliminate the Pledge of Allegiance from county board meetings, claiming the recitation is divisive.

Heidi Wegleitner has proposed removing the pledge as well as the word “prayer” from the board rules, which are currently undergoing a biannual redraft.

The board’s executive committee will consider Wegleitner’s proposal at a meeting Thursday, although newly elected supervisors would have the final say following the April 5 election.

Wegleitner said she looked into which area governmental bodies recite the pledge at the start of meetings and found an inconsistency to whether it was done. Municipalities that don’t have the pledge on their agendas include Madison and Waunakee.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say
Charles D. Littlebull
Green Bay man arrested on suspicion of 4th offense operating under the influence
Matthew Beyer. Photo: Outagamie County Jail
Man accused of killing his children decides against plea deal, set for trial
WHO monitoring Deltacron, Stealth Variants
World Health Organization is monitoring Deltacron, Stealth variants of Covid-19
A photo of a fire truck.
Oshkosh apartment fire ends in fatality

Latest News

Trucks that take diesel are paying the highest prices now and they have tanks that hold a lot...
Sen. Johnson meets with local truckers, hears complaints about regulations
Wisconsin State Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R - Campbellsport, a conspiracy theorist who was...
Republican lawmaker says he wanted to punch GOP leader
DNR refuses to set limits on PFAS in water
Evers lashes out at conservatives over PFAS standards
Gov. Tony Evers
Evers not picking favorites in US Senate primary