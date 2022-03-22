COVID-19 in Wisconsin: New cases, hospitalizations down

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 181 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend. Friday, the DHS reported 365 new cases.

Cases

The 7-day average of new confirmed cases rose to 350, up from Friday’s 338.

The average positivity rate sits at 2.7%.

Deaths

The 7-day average of new deaths reported is 10, with just one death reported Sunday. Wisconsin currently has 12,534 total confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) says there are currently 224 COVID-19 patients within the hospital system. 43 are in the ICU.

If we zoom in, Northeast Wisconsin hospitals are housing 27 COVID patients. Four of those patients are in the ICU.

Vaccinations

The percentage of Wisconsin residents who have received one dose of the COVID vaccine is the same as Friday, at 64.1%.

60.6% of Wisconsinites have completed both doses.

Monday’s Vaccinations by Age Group

5 to 11: 27.0% received vaccine/23.9% completed vaccinations

12-17: 61.1% received vaccine/57.4% completed vaccinations

18-24: 59.8% received vaccine/54.2% completed vaccinations

25-34: 63.9% received vaccine/59.2% completed vaccinations

35-44: 69.1% received vaccine/65.5% completed vaccinations

45-54: 71.5% received vaccine/68.6% completed vaccinations

55-64: 78.0% received vaccine/75.3% completed vaccinations

65+: 85.5% received vaccine/82.3% completed vaccinations

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

