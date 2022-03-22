COLD RAIN AND WET SNOW THROUGH THURSDAY

Cloudy skies continue through the night as rain coverage increases. A steady, cold rain is expected around the Fox Valley to the east and west, but northern areas will see some wet snow mixing in. In fact, snowfall amounts will generally range from 3-7″ to the north of Hwy 64 into Upper Michigan. Any snow that falls will be heavy, dense, and very wet.

For those of us seeing rain, between 1″ to 2″ is expected to fall. While temperatures will not be warm... they will be warm enough to prevent widespread snow from falling south of Green Bay and Shawano. Some localized street flooding, ice jam/river flooding, or flooded basements may occur if these kinds of numbers verify given the ground is still largely frozen.

Lows tonight will be in the 30s with highs on Wednesday in the upper 30s to low 40s. We’ll probably be in a similar ballpark temperature-wise on Thursday. Any lingering rain or snow will make an exit during the day. Wednesday’s wind could gust to 25 mph, but speeds will be lower on Thursday.

A weak weathermaker moves back across Wisconsin on Friday. Winds will get a bit blustery, and this system may also produce some rain or snow showers into Friday night. Brighter skies return Saturday and Sunday, but temperatures will be stuck in the middle and upper 30s for highs this weekend.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: NE 10-15+ MPH

THURSDAY: N 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Soaking rain... Wet snow NORTH. Gusty winds. LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Periods of rain... A wintry mix or snow NORTH/WEST. Gusty winds. HIGH: 41 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: Morning snow showers or a mix. Mostly cloudy with a brisk wind. HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Blustery with increasing clouds. Chance of a wintry mix. HIGH: 46 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 39 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler, but with less wind. HIGH: 35 LOW: 21

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with a wintry mix developing at night. HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a spotty wintry mix possible. Blustery. HIGH: 39

