Za’Darius Smith visits Vikings

Za'Darius Smith visits the Vikings(WBAY-TV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The second week of free agency is here and former Packers’ All-Pro linebacker Za’Darius Smith is still weighting his options.

Smith posted on Instagram Monday that he was visiting with the Minnesota Vikings.

If the money works out, this could be a good fit. The Vikings have former Packers coaches Mike Pettine and Mike Smith.

Dallas and Kansas City are also reportedly interested in Smith. This is after he agreed to return to the Ravens last week but then backed out before signing the contract.

Smith played just two games last season with the Packers, the opener and the playoff loss, due to back surgery.

