WET, BREEZY, AND SOMEWHAT WINTRY THROUGH MIDWEEK

Areas of rain showers will continue during the afternoon and even into the evening. Temperatures are slowly warming but a lingering wintry mix may hang on near the U.P. border region. Highs are going to range from the upper 30s NORTH, 40s in the Fox Valley, and 50s in the far SOUTHWEST. Easterly winds slowly tick up.

Showers are still possible tonight, especially across the NORTH. This is also where temperatures will be around freezing so a light mix is going to remain possible here overnight. Farther south, temperatures will be too warm for any wintry headaches thankfully.

Moisture is going to continue to surge into the region through midweek as a slow moving storm system pushes across the middle of the Lower 48. The favored area for wintry mix or wet snow with slushy accumulation still appears to be NORTH and NORTHWEST of Green Bay and the Fox Valley through Wednesday afternoon. It’s still reasonable that several inches of snow could accumulate there but exact totals remain uncertain. A little slushy accumulation could develop farther south Wednesday night into Thursday morning as the system winds down. Farther south in Green Bay and the Fox Cities, it continues to look like a cold, raw, and wet period both Tuesday and Wednesday.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE/E 5-15+ MPH

TUESDAY: E 10-25+ MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Scattered showers. Mix may linger near the U.P. border. Turning breezy. HIGH: 46

TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Light mix possible NORTH. Cool and brisk. LOW: 38

TUESDAY: Cloudy and blustery. Rain develops with a wintry mix or light snow NORTH. HIGH: 43 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: Rainy, raw and windy... Several inches of wet snow possible NORTH. HIGH: 38 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: Lingering snow showers or a mix. Cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Clouds increase. Chance of rain or snow showers. HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 37 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: Clouds increase. A cold spring day. HIGH: 35

