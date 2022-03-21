Sheboygan police say missing man has been located

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE:

Jerry Butler has been located, police say. The department thanks people who helped get the word out.

INITIAL REPORT

The Sheboygan Police Department is looking for 58-year-old Jerry Butler.

Police say Butler “wandered away from his home” in the 1200 block of Huron Avenue around 5:45 p.m. Sunday.

Butler goes by “JJ” or “Mr. Butler.” He was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, dark fedora style hat and sunglasses. He could have a red fedora hat.

Butler might be confused.

Think you saw Jerry? Contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3334.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.