SCATTERED SHOWERS... MAY BE ICY NORTH THIS MORNING

It’s going to be wet at times today... As a warm front pushes through the Corn Belt, scattered showers will push into northeast Wisconsin. This rain is meeting a cool northeast wind, which has dropped morning temperatures down to the freezing mark NORTH of Green Bay. In these areas, the light rain might freeze on untreated road surfaces. Some wet snow may also mix with this icy rain. Any ice accumulation closer to the Upper Michigan border will be less than one-tenth of an inch.

Farther south, scattered showers will be possible through this afternoon across the Fox Valley and the lakeshore. With mostly cloudy to overcast skies, plus that brisk northeast wind, it’s not going to be as mild as it was yesterday. Look for cool highs in the 40s, although a few spots SOUTH of Highway 10 might briefly sneak into the 50s.

In general the week ahead looks cooler, wet, windy and raw at times. We’ll have periods of rain across central Wisconsin, with bouts of mixed precipitation and accumulating snow across portions of northern Wisconsin. As a stronger storm system passes into the Great Lakes on Wednesday, the precipitation will become heavier. Several inches of snow will be possible closer to the Upper Michigan border, although exact snowfall totals are still uncertain. Farther south an inch or two of rainfall is possible through the midweek.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE/E 5-15+ MPH

TUESDAY: E 10-25+ MPH

TODAY: Showers likely. An icy mix NORTH this morning. Cooler and brisk. HIGH: 46

TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Icy drizzle possible NORTH. Cool and brisk. LOW: 38

TUESDAY: Cloudy and blustery. Rain likely, with a wintry mix or light snow NORTH. HIGH: 44 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Rainy, raw and windy... Several inches of wet snow possible NORTH. HIGH: 39 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: Morning snow showers or a mix. Cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 41 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: A sunny morning, then increasing clouds. A wintry mix at NIGHT? HIGH: 46 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 36 LOW: 17

SUNDAY: Sunshine and high clouds. Cold, but less wind. HIGH: 33

