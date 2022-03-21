Advertisement

Oshkosh apartment fire ends in fatality

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oshkosh apartment fire led to the death of one resident Monday.

The Oshkosh Fire Department responded to 149 West 24th Avenue, a 16 unit apartment complex, for reports of heavy smoke, according to Public Information Officer John Holland.

Holland said fire crews did not find smoke or flames on the outside of the building around 12:10 p.m., but did discover heavy smoke in the hallway and charring on the outside of an apartment door.

One resident was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

The fire remained within one unit. No one else in the complex was displaced.

Oshkosh Police Department Captain Rebecca Kaiser said no additional residents reported injuries.

The cause of the fire and death are under investigation by the Oshkosh Fire Department Fire Investigator and Oshkosh Police Department.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

