Man accused of killing his children decides against plea deal, set for trial

A tentative trial date is set for Sept. 6.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of killing his two children in Kaukauna is going to trial.

While at a plea hearing Monday, the defense said Matthew Beyer and the state did not reach an agreement and instead decided to go to trial.

Beyer’s lawyers said they were having trouble getting evidence that prosecutors have.

Judge Mark McGinnis responded, “Your client was ready to enter a plea last week I was told, so that must not have been affected by discovery. So now we’re changing and going to trial... we have a discovery... we need to make sure we have a deadline on when all this stuff is going to be turned over.”

Discovery is when the state shares evidence it has with the defendant’s lawyers.

“I’m just sharing that the crime lab... we have one designated person who is doing a significant amount of work. And as fast as they’re getting the work done with the new technology that they have... we are providing that,” Outagamie County District Attorney Melinda Tempelis said.

We first alerted you that Beyer is charged with two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide for the deaths of 5-year-old William Beyer and 3-year-old Danielle Beyer.

