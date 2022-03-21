Advertisement

Man, 87, killed in Dodge County crash

Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.(WAFF)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An 87-year-old man was killed in a crash in Dodge County Sunday evening.

At 6:34 p.m., the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene at County Highway C west of County Highway I in the Township of Chester.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver was traveling east on County C and failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The vehicle went off the road and hit several trees in the south ditch.

The 87-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the vehicle.

The man’s name was not released.

Dodge County received help from Waupun Fire Department, LifeStar Paramedics, Dodge County Emergency Response Team, MedFlight, Dodge County Medical Examiner, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say
WHO monitoring Deltacron, Stealth Variants
World Health Organization is monitoring Deltacron, Stealth variants of Covid-19
bird flu
“My world was going to crash down:” Locals concerned over dumping of infectious chickens, eggs
Matthew Beyer. Photo: Outagamie County Jail
Man accused of killing his children decides against plea deal, set for trial
Charles D. Littlebull
Green Bay man arrested on suspicion of 4th offense operating under the influence

Latest News

AN ARSON SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY AND FACING 5 COUNTS OF SECOND DEGREE ARSON AFTER FIVE FIRES WERE...
32-year-old man in custody in connection with Sheboygan church fire
bird flu
“My world was going to crash down:” Locals concerned over dumping of infectious chickens, eggs
bird flu
Local poultry farmers are monitoring bird flu outbreak
WATCH: Wisconsin Ukrainians sending another shipment of supplies to Ukraine
WATCH: Wisconsin Ukrainians sending another shipment of supplies to Ukraine
WATCH: Bird flu has minimal impact on grocery store shelves
WATCH: Bird flu has minimal impact on grocery store shelves