Man, 87, killed in Dodge County crash

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An 87-year-old man was killed in a crash in Dodge County Sunday evening.

At 6:34 p.m., the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene at County Highway C west of County Highway I in the Township of Chester.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver was traveling east on County C and failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The vehicle went off the road and hit several trees in the south ditch.

The 87-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the vehicle.

The man’s name was not released.

Dodge County received help from Waupun Fire Department, LifeStar Paramedics, Dodge County Emergency Response Team, MedFlight, Dodge County Medical Examiner, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.