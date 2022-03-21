Green Bay man arrested on suspicion of 4th offense operating under the influence

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was arrested in Brown County Sunday on suspicion of 4th offense operating under the influence, according to the State Patrol.

Charles D. Littlebull, 33, was booked into the Brown County Jail.

At about 2:40 a.m., a state trooper spotted a red car traveling south on I-41, in the area of Freedom Road, leaving its lane of travel while going 50 mph in a 70 mph zone.

The trooper pulled over the car and “noticed signs of illegal drug use and evidence of impairment of the driver,” according to the state patrol.

Littlebull did field sobriety tests and was place under arrest for Operating While Under the Influence of a Restricted Controlled Substance-4th Offense.

Littlebull was taken for a blood draw before being taken to jail.

A passenger made arrangements to get picked up from the scene.

