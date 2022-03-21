Fundraiser for 3-year-old girl battling a rare brain tumor

KIMBERLY Wis. (WBAY) - Friends and family of a 3-year-old girl battling a rare brain tumor organized a benefit in her honor to raise money for the family, with the help from community members.

In December, 3-year-old Quinn Romenesko, was diagnosed with Craniopharyngioma, a rare brain tumor.

“We found out the night before Christmas Eve. She was having episodes where she was getting bad headaches and we ended up taking her into the emergency room, where she was later transferred to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee, where they did an MRI and found the tumor,” said Keith Romenesko, Quinn’s father.

Keith says the news of his daughter’s tumor hit the close knit family pretty hard.

Quinn and her mother have been in Memphis, TN since January, where she receives radiation treatments five times a week, and will eventually need surgery.

“Her tumor is a rare tumor, there’s usually less than 100 cases in the U.S. per year,” Keith said.

Meanwhile, Keith stays back in Stockbridge to take care of their 5-year-old son, but visits them once a month.

“We do everything together, so this is by far the longest we’ve been apart,” Keith said.

On Sunday, close friends of the Romenesko’s held a “Quinn Strong Benefit” where about a thousand people came out to celebrate the young girl.

“We expected a good turnout, but this is probably double or triple what we were expecting. You want to help in any way you can, and that’s the only way to help, is to give,” said Lindsey Zakowski, benefit organizer and family friend.

The benefit had a silent auction, basket raffles, and 50/50 raffles inside of Tanner’s Bar and Grill in Kimberly.

“We initially went out and asked for donations and before we knew it, people were coming to us every day messaging us where they could drop stuff off,” said Lindsey Truty, benefit organizer and family friend.

After hearing about Quinn’s tumor on Christmas Eve, close family friends knew they needed to do something to help.

“It’ll go to medical bills, transportation, flying down there, and she’s got many years of treatments and stuff to come. So it’s a life-long thing,” said Truty.

Keith says Quinn has been responding well to treatment and has 13 more to go, before coming home in April.

“It really makes you appreciate the small things in life,” said Keith.

If you want to donate to Quinn and her family, click here for the GoFundMe page.

“Just wanted to say thank you to everyone that’s come out, donated, and supported us in any way. Truly from the bottom of our heart, it means a lot,” said Keith.

The event helped raise money for travel costs and medical expenses.

