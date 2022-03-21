End of Watch: This week marks anniversaries of line-of-duty deaths

WISCONSIN (WBAY) - Law enforcement in Wisconsin are marking a week of tragic anniversaries in the state’s history.

Three law enforcement officers died in the line of duty on dates between March 20 and March 24.

March 20, 2011: Officer Craig Birkholz, Fond du Lac Police

March 24, 2015: Trooper Trevor Casper, Wisconsin State Patrol

March 22, 2017: Detective Jason Weiland, Everest Metro Police

CRAIG BIRKHOLZ

On March 20th, 2011, Officer Craig Birkholz rushed to a scene where a suspect had opened fire from the second floor of a home in Fond du Lac. Birkholz was shot and killed. Lt. Ryan Williams was shot and injured. A K-9 officer was also shot.

Officer Birkholz served tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was a Sergeant in the U.S. Army.

TREVOR CASPER

On March 24, 2015, Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper Trevor Casper, a Kiel native, was on his first solo assignment when he was alerted to a suspect to an earlier bank robbery and homicide that happened in Wausaukee.

Trooper Casper spotted the suspect’s vehicle on I-41 in Fond du Lac. The suspect pulled into the parking lot of a Pick ‘n Save store and shot Trooper Casper three times. Casper, wounded, was able to return fire on the suspect.

Trooper Casper died on the way to the hospital. He was 21 years old.

JASON WEILAND

Everest Metro Police Det. Jason Weiland was shot and killed while responding to a domestic situation at a bank in Rothschild where two employees had been shot and killed. The suspect later killed an attorney in Schofield. He barricaded himself into an apartment complex and exchanged gunfire with officers. Det. Weiland was shot and killed.

