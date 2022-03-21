Advertisement

COOL AND UNSETTLED THIS WEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Showers are still expected tonight, especially across the NORTH. This is also where temperatures will be around freezing so a light mix is going to remain possible here overnight as well. Farther south, including the Fox Valley, temperatures will be too warm for any wintry headaches; but isolated rain showers remain possible.

As a slow moving storm system pushes across the mid-section of the country, Gulf moisture will continue streaming into the area. Spotty rain showers are possible through the first half of Tuesday, with steadier rain arriving by the afternoon or evening. A wintry mix or wet snowfall with slushy accumulation still appears most likely to the NORTH and NORTHWEST of Green Bay and the Fox Valley starting late Tuesday afternoon and continuing through Wednesday afternoon. It’s still reasonable that several inches of snow could accumulate here, but exact totals remain uncertain.

Farther south in Green Bay and the Fox Cities; it still looks like a cold, raw, and wet period both Tuesday and Wednesday... but with mostly rain as opposed to snow. Lows tonight will stay in the upper 30s with highs in the low-to-mid 40s Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will largely hold in the upper half of the 30s on Wednesday. Easterly winds could gust to 20 or 30 mph through Thursday.

A weak disturbance may also bring some light rain/snow back to the area on Friday, but temperatures should be slightly milder compared to the midweek. However, weekend highs look to dip back into the 30s. Saturday should be dry, but blustery with partly cloudy skies. Clouds thicken Sunday with our next bout of wintry mix arriving that night.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: E 10-20+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: E/NE 10-15+ MPH

TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Light mix possible NORTH. Brisk wind. LOW: 38

TUESDAY: Cloudy and blustery. Rain develops with a wintry mix or light snow NORTH. HIGH: 44 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: Rainy, raw and windy... Several inches of wet snow possible NORTH. HIGH: 39 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: Lingering snow showers or a mix. Cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Clouds increase. Spotty rain or snow showers. HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 39 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Clouds increase. Light snow or mix at NIGHT. HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Cloudy with occasional rain or snow. HIGH: 44

