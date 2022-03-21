Building For Kids Children’s Museum works to educate and vaccinate parents and children

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Building For Kids Children’s Museum is on a mission to make it easier for families with young kids to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

To make the process less scary, they are offering activity stations at community vaccine clinics as well as hosting a sensory-friendly clinic at the museum.

“We love being able to reach so many different families in our community, and all the different ages and if we can do something to make a child’s experience getting vaccinated a little bit better, that is something that we absolutely love to do,” Casie Holdcroft with the Building for Kids said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration OK’d COVID-19 shots for kids ages five to 11 last November under an emergency use authorization, but their vaccination rates lag adults in the region, in Wisconsin, and across the nation.

To ease parents’ minds, the museum has also released podcasts, and blog conversations between health officials aimed at giving parents answers and support. The Museum hopes with their efforts more parents can feel comfortable vaccinating their children.

“It takes the pressure off of them to solely support their child during this because it is a big moment in their life. And so having that outside support can make a world of difference to these kids and these parents that are going through this process,” Holdcroft said.

Communities for Immunity from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention held a grant opportunity in 2021 to provide funding for vaccine education at local museums, libraries, and other cultural organizations. The Building for Kids received one of those grants, for just shy of $5,000, late last year.

The DHS also announced in February that it had awarded $3.4 million in grants for vaccine equity efforts, including close to $27,000 for the Appleton Museum.

Thanks to their grant money, these vaccination efforts, and future efforts are possible.

To encourage more people to get vaccinated, the museum is offering a free 3-month membership to anyone 12 or younger that participates in any community vaccine clinic

