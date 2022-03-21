Advertisement

Black women’s unit that sorted massive WWII mail backlog earns Congressional Gold Medal

An inspection of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion is taking place in this undated...
An inspection of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion is taking place in this undated photo. The battalion, who sorted a massive backlog of mail during World War II, is getting a Congressional Gold Medal decades after its service.(Source: Army/National Archives/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - “No mail, low morale”: That was the motto of the “Six Triple Eight,” the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion.

The World War II-era Women’s Army Corps battalion of about 850 Black women sorted millions of pieces of mail in 1945.

Decades after their service in England and France, the women have earned a Congressional Gold Medal for their pioneering military service, devotion to duty and the part they played in boosting morale for people stationed in Europe during the war.

The group, who served at a time when the armed forces were segregated by both race and gender, faced quite the task when they arrived in England.

“The women of ‘Six Triple Eight’ confronted warehouses stacked to the ceiling with letters and packages. These buildings were unheated and dimly lit, the windows blacked out to prevent light showing during nighttime air raids. Rats sought out packages of spoiled cakes and cookies,” the Army said.

The group set up a new mail tracking system and cleared the six-month backlog of mail in just three months, processing about 17 million pieces of mail by the end of the war.

President Joe Biden signed the legislation awarding the honor to the unit on March 14. The White House hasn’t scheduled the award ceremony yet.

See a video tribute to the unit.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say
WHO monitoring Deltacron, Stealth Variants
World Health Organization is monitoring Deltacron, Stealth variants of Covid-19
bird flu
“My world was going to crash down:” Locals concerned over dumping of infectious chickens, eggs
Matthew Beyer. Photo: Outagamie County Jail
Man accused of killing his children decides against plea deal, set for trial
Charles D. Littlebull
Green Bay man arrested on suspicion of 4th offense operating under the influence

Latest News

The storm has already caused damage in Texas.
Tornado strikes New Orleans as storms tear into Deep South
The FBI says it will not release crime numbers for three months of 2021 due to the lack of...
FBI not releasing 3 months of crime data, cites lack of law enforcement report sharing
AN ARSON SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY AND FACING 5 COUNTS OF SECOND DEGREE ARSON AFTER FIVE FIRES WERE...
32-year-old man in custody in connection with Sheboygan church fire
bird flu
“My world was going to crash down:” Locals concerned over dumping of infectious chickens, eggs
A mural protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been painted on a wall in Prague, Czech...
Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol