Waukesha sets up City Hall memorial to parade crash victims

A woman who did not want to be identified cries at a memorial in Waukesha, Wis., Tuesday, Nov....
A woman who did not want to be identified cries at a memorial in Waukesha, Wis., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. She had a daughter who marched in the parade and witnessed the incident. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - City officials in Waukesha have created a memorial within City Hall to the six people who were killed when an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade last November.

WTMJ-AM reports that city officials hung paintings of the six people by artist Joanne Bowring on the wall in City Hall.

A commission plans to meet March 31 to discuss a permanent memorial.

Prosecutors have accused Darrell Brooks Jr. of driving his SUV through the parade, killing the six people and injuring dozens more. He faces more than 70 charges, including six homicide counts.

Any potential motive remains unclear.

