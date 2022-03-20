SPRING ARRIVES TODAY, BUT WINTRY WEATHER IS AHEAD...

You did it... You made it to spring! The vernal equinox is at 10:33 this morning. Right on cue, we’re expecting a mild and sunny start to our new season. High pressure will keep the skies clear, allowing temperatures to rise into the 50s this afternoon. As is typical for springtime, temperatures will be a few degrees cooler by the lakeshore, compared to folks farther inland.

Enjoy today’s beautiful weather, because the week ahead is looking unsettled with periods of rain, snow and wind... Skies will cloud over late tonight with overcast skies tomorrow. There’s a chance of showers Monday, with perhaps a wintry mix possible across northern Wisconsin.

More rain arrives on Tuesday with gusty northeast winds. That blustery wind will gradually make it colder into the midweek. As our temperatures trend down, the chances of a wintry mix and accumulating snow go up... Especially when a storm system passes to the south of us on Wednesday. There is a CHANCE of several inches of wet, packing snow across northeast Wisconsin, but it’s too soon to be sure on exactly what’s going to happen. Stay tuned to our forecast over the next several days!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/SW 5-10 MPH

MONDAY: E 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Tons of sun. A milder afternoon. Spring begins at 10:33 am. HIGH: 55

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Cloudy late. Cool and calm. LOW: 36

MONDAY: Cloudy and cooler. Showers develop. A wintry mix NORTH. HIGH: 46 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: Cloudy and blustery. Scattered showers, with a wintry mix or light snow NORTH. HIGH: 44 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: Windy with a wintry mix, then snow... Several inches of snow possible. HIGH: 38 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: Morning snow showers. Cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Clouds at NIGHT. HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: An early chance of snow, mixed with rain. Blustery again. HIGH: 38

