Russian cosmonauts: suits are not inspired by Ukrainian flag

The head of Russia's space agency warned about the consequences of sanctions against the...
The head of Russia's space agency warned about the consequences of sanctions against the country's space program.(NASA / Roscosmos)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - When three Russian cosmonauts arrived at the International Space Station wearing yellow flight suits with blue accents, some saw a message in them wearing the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

They shot that down on Saturday.

Cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev says each crew picks the color of the flight suits six months before launch because they need to be individually sewn. And since all three were graduates of Bauman Moscow State Technical University, they chose the colors of their prestigious alma mater.

The color of their suits sparked speculation because since Russia invaded Ukraine, many people have used the Ukrainian flag and its colors to show solidarity with the country.

