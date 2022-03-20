Advertisement

Police investigating quadruple shooting in Milwaukee

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Police Department say the shooting occurred early Sunday morning.

Someone opened fire during an argument at a party.

Rounds struck a 28-year-old woman, a 28-year-old man and a 23-year-old man. All three suffered non-life-threatening wounds.

A 24-year-old man also was hit. He sustained life-threatening injuries and was listed in critical condition.

Police say they’re searching for unknown suspects.

