Oshkosh Venue 404 grand opening, 1920′s bank turned wedding and concert venue

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’ve ever wanted to have a night out on the town like it’s the Roaring 1920′s, you may want to head to downtown Oshkosh. Venue 404 in the historic downtown hosted its public grand opening today, Saturday March 19. A vintage 1948 Cadillac Series 75 Fleetwood outside the venue was just one piece of days-gone-by on display in downtown Oshkosh this Saturday.

“People love our event space for the fact of its historic nature,” Venue 404 event manager, Kevin McHugh, shared. “We’re in the ballroom right now and above us is a balcony that people can use. Downstairs is the historic bank vault from 1926. Much of the space that you’re seeing right now was used in the movie Public Enemies with Johnny Depp. So, you might recognize some scenes if you’re a fan of that movie.”

Venue 404′s grand opening on Saturday was two years in the making considering its owners have hosted smaller events since the start of the pandemic. Musical acts for the celebration on Saturday included Franki Moscato, Barefoot Americans, and DJ Kevin.

When asking building and bar manager Jim Robl about what his favorite part of the wedding and concert venue is, he says, “probably now it’s this bar,” Robl shared. “I like bartending and I like working at the bar and making sure everything is stocked and stuff. So, I would say the bar.”

“The bar that you’ll see over here was actually not a bar before,” McHugh explained. “This was built by the owners of the building, Jim and Joe Robl, and the bar is repurposed marble that was previously part of the bank floor. A lot of really neat vintage features. People love that vintage feel to our space.”

Events are typically every weekend and the building is open to the public Monday through Friday during business hours, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. if you want to come and explore.

The venue has many bank vaults, both visible and hidden.

