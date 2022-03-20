Advertisement

Oshkosh Venue 404 grand opening, 1920′s bank turned wedding and concert venue

Musical acts for the celebration on Saturday included Franki Moscato, Barefoot Americans, and DJ Kevin.
By Annie Krall
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’ve ever wanted to have a night out on the town like it’s the Roaring 1920′s, you may want to head to downtown Oshkosh. Venue 404 in the historic downtown hosted its public grand opening today, Saturday March 19. A vintage 1948 Cadillac Series 75 Fleetwood outside the venue was just one piece of days-gone-by on display in downtown Oshkosh this Saturday.

“People love our event space for the fact of its historic nature,” Venue 404 event manager, Kevin McHugh, shared. “We’re in the ballroom right now and above us is a balcony that people can use. Downstairs is the historic bank vault from 1926. Much of the space that you’re seeing right now was used in the movie Public Enemies with Johnny Depp. So, you might recognize some scenes if you’re a fan of that movie.”

Venue 404′s grand opening on Saturday was two years in the making considering its owners have hosted smaller events since the start of the pandemic. Musical acts for the celebration on Saturday included Franki Moscato, Barefoot Americans, and DJ Kevin.

When asking building and bar manager Jim Robl about what his favorite part of the wedding and concert venue is, he says, “probably now it’s this bar,” Robl shared. “I like bartending and I like working at the bar and making sure everything is stocked and stuff. So, I would say the bar.”

“The bar that you’ll see over here was actually not a bar before,” McHugh explained. “This was built by the owners of the building, Jim and Joe Robl, and the bar is repurposed marble that was previously part of the bank floor. A lot of really neat vintage features. People love that vintage feel to our space.”

Events are typically every weekend and the building is open to the public Monday through Friday during business hours, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. if you want to come and explore.

The venue has many bank vaults, both visible and hidden.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is dash cam video of Shawano Police Officer Jeff Buettner being involved in a 39-vehicle...
Exclusive: Dash cam video of Shawano police officer involved in 39-car pile up
Police lights road
New London man killed in crash with tanker-trailer on Hwy 45
Karin Luttinen, of Milwaukee, is charged with concealing the death of a newborn found in a...
Woman charged in “Baby Theresa” infant death case
The Wisconsin DHS said wastewater results are an early look at what we might see next in terms...
Wisconsin DHS continues to monitor wastewater for COVID-19 and sees ‘consistent increases’ in Green Bay
Davante Adams posts an Instagram farewell to the Packers and Green Bay.
Davante Adams thanks Green Bay in farewell Instagram post

Latest News

Person using cell phone
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Phishing scam targets Instagram users
Neenah Boys Basketball wins the D1 Title
BBB NEENAH WINS STATE
WATCH: Venue 404 takes visitors back to the 1920's
WATCH: Venue 404 takes visitors back to the 1920's
Davante Adams posts an Instagram farewell to the Packers and Green Bay.
Davante Adams thanks Green Bay in farewell Instagram post