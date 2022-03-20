Advertisement

OLD MAN WINTER RETURNS THIS WEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Areas of rain are expected to develop late tonight and Monday morning.
By Keith Gibson
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Areas of rain are expected to develop late tonight and Monday morning. Temperatures north of Green Bay into the U.P. are expected to be colder and that may support a mix of freezing rain and snow. Some travel issues could arise until temperature moderate during the day.

A big spring storm system is going take shape across the Lower 48 Tuesday through Thursday. It will give our area raw easterly/northeasterly winds along with cold rain and even some wet snow. The best chance of a wintry mix, freezing rain, or snow on Tuesday looks to be across north central Wisconsin. Some wet snow could develop farther south Tuesday night into Wednesday continuing into Thursday... including the Fox Valley and points south.

So how much snow is possible? Several inches of sloppy snow are certainly attainable. It’s worth noting that a high sun angle (even with cloud cover) and daytime temperatures above freezing should help to mitigate accumulation. We’ll have to watch things at night more closely when temperatures dip closer to freezing. Regardless, there could be some travel issues across the region depending on snow fall rates and surface temperatures. Stay tuned for updates!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: E 10-20 MPH

TUESDAY: E 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Some showers possible late. LOW: 36

MONDAY: Cloudy and cooler. Showers develop. A wintry mix NORTH. HIGH: 48 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Areas of rain with a wintry mix or snow NORTH. HIGH: 43 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Staying breezy. Areas of wet snow mixed with some rain. Several inches of sloppy snow possible. HIGH: 37 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: Morning snow showers. Cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy. Late day evening rain or snow showers are possible. HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: An early chance of snow, mixed with rain. Blustery again. HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 44

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is dash cam video of Shawano Police Officer Jeff Buettner being involved in a 39-vehicle...
Exclusive: Dash cam video of Shawano police officer involved in 39-car pile up
Police lights road
New London man killed in crash with tanker-trailer on Hwy 45
Davante Adams posts an Instagram farewell to the Packers and Green Bay.
Davante Adams thanks Green Bay in farewell Instagram post
Karin Luttinen, of Milwaukee, is charged with concealing the death of a newborn found in a...
Woman charged in “Baby Theresa” infant death case
The Wisconsin DHS said wastewater results are an early look at what we might see next in terms...
Wisconsin DHS continues to monitor wastewater for COVID-19 and sees ‘consistent increases’ in Green Bay

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First spring shower
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First spring shower
Mix possible north of Green Bay Monday morning
Unsettled week coming
First Alert Weather
SPRING ARRIVES TODAY, BUT WINTRY WEATHER IS AHEAD...
The first day of spring will be sunny and mild!
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A MILD & SUNNY START TO SPRING!