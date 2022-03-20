OLD MAN WINTER RETURNS THIS WEEK

Areas of rain are expected to develop late tonight and Monday morning. Temperatures north of Green Bay into the U.P. are expected to be colder and that may support a mix of freezing rain and snow. Some travel issues could arise until temperature moderate during the day.

A big spring storm system is going take shape across the Lower 48 Tuesday through Thursday. It will give our area raw easterly/northeasterly winds along with cold rain and even some wet snow. The best chance of a wintry mix, freezing rain, or snow on Tuesday looks to be across north central Wisconsin. Some wet snow could develop farther south Tuesday night into Wednesday continuing into Thursday... including the Fox Valley and points south.

So how much snow is possible? Several inches of sloppy snow are certainly attainable. It’s worth noting that a high sun angle (even with cloud cover) and daytime temperatures above freezing should help to mitigate accumulation. We’ll have to watch things at night more closely when temperatures dip closer to freezing. Regardless, there could be some travel issues across the region depending on snow fall rates and surface temperatures. Stay tuned for updates!

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: E 10-20 MPH

TUESDAY: E 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Some showers possible late. LOW: 36

MONDAY: Cloudy and cooler. Showers develop. A wintry mix NORTH. HIGH: 48 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Areas of rain with a wintry mix or snow NORTH. HIGH: 43 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Staying breezy. Areas of wet snow mixed with some rain. Several inches of sloppy snow possible. HIGH: 37 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: Morning snow showers. Cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy. Late day evening rain or snow showers are possible. HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: An early chance of snow, mixed with rain. Blustery again. HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 44

