Neenah boys basketball wins title for the first time in 44 years

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) -For the fourth time in school history, the Neenah boys basketball team has won the state title.

The Rockets got the 64-52 win over Brookfield Central Saturday night in the D1 championship game.

Senior Chevalier Emery Jr. scored 19 points, Carter Thomas had 15 and JJ Paider put up 14 points with 18 rebounds.

“It means the world,” Emery Jr. said. “Like I’ve said the past couple weeks, this is all surreal. This is a kid’s dream, winning a state championship, especially your senior year in your last ever game. We’ll never put this jersey on again so it’s really surreal to me. It means the world to me to go out on top.”

“I’ve watched Neenah basketball my whole life,” Paider said. “I’ve watched a lot of great players who never quite got the gold ball, but now that I’m here, it’s surreal.”

This is the Rockets first title since 1978.

