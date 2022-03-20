Advertisement

Man accused of stealing $1,400 worth of liquor from store

(WECT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) - An Eau Claire man has been charged with stealing $1,400 worth of liquor from a grocery store over three days.

The Leader-Telegram reports 50-year-old Michael White was charged Friday with two counts of retail theft.

According to the criminal complaint, White walked out of Festival Foods on Feb. 18 with 10 bottles of cognac and four bottles of vodka in his cart without paying for them.

The complaint says he returned to the store on Feb. 21 and walked out with seven bottles of cognac and five bottles of tequila in his cart, again without paying.

This time a security guard stopped him in the parking lot.

White gave the guard the cart and drove off.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is dash cam video of Shawano Police Officer Jeff Buettner being involved in a 39-vehicle...
Exclusive: Dash cam video of Shawano police officer involved in 39-car pile up
Police lights road
New London man killed in crash with tanker-trailer on Hwy 45
Davante Adams posts an Instagram farewell to the Packers and Green Bay.
Davante Adams thanks Green Bay in farewell Instagram post
Karin Luttinen, of Milwaukee, is charged with concealing the death of a newborn found in a...
Woman charged in “Baby Theresa” infant death case
The Wisconsin DHS said wastewater results are an early look at what we might see next in terms...
Wisconsin DHS continues to monitor wastewater for COVID-19 and sees ‘consistent increases’ in Green Bay

Latest News

WATCH: "Quinn Strong" fundraiser supports 3-year-old battling rare brain tumor
WATCH: "Quinn Strong" fundraiser supports 3-year-old battling rare brain tumor
Police investigating quadruple shooting in Milwaukee
A woman who did not want to be identified cries at a memorial in Waukesha, Wis., Tuesday, Nov....
Waukesha sets up City Hall memorial to parade crash victims
Traveling beer gardens return to Milwaukee parks