CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Phishing scam targets Instagram users

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A scam is targeting Instagram users in attempt to steal their login. Even the most vigilant Instagram user could fall for it.

The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau says users receive an email that appears to be from Instagram. The message states the user has violated copyright laws and threatens deletion of the account within 24 hours. The email includes a link for users who want to dispute that claim. It takes the user to a website to enter credentials. A pop-up instructs the user to verify the email address.

Here’s the additional trick: the scam redirects the user to the real Instagram website.

The BBB recommends these tips for avoiding phishing scams:

• Double-check the “from” email address and link destinations. Hover over any links in an email you receive to see where the link really leads. Suspicious links are one of the main giveaways of email scams. Also, make sure the “from” address is actually from the business it claims to be.

• Understand how businesses handle communications. If you know how a company handles disputes and suspicious activity with your account, it will be easier to spot a scam. Will they email you? Call? Send a text message?

• Look into the claims. Don’t act without first verifying the claims. Log into your account or look up the company’s official phone number (check your bill or welcome email) and call them to confirm that there really is a case of suspicious activity associated with your account before you decide what to do.

• Don’t panic and don’t feel intimidated. Scammers want you to panic. They may use intimidation tactics, such as claiming your account will be shut down in 24 hours, to pressure you into giving up your personal information or making payments. Legitimate businesses will not intimidate you in this way. Stay calm and think things through before you act.

If you think you’ve been scammed, report it to Instagram. Change you password. Enable two-factor authentication.

If you reuse passwords, a scammer could break into more of your accounts. Change those passwords.

CLICK HERE for more information.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.