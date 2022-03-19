Video shows cop kneeling on Wisconsin student’s neck
Published: Mar. 19, 2022
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - School officials in Kenosha, Wisconsin, released surveillance footage that shows an off-duty police officer putting his knee on a 12-year-old girl’s neck to restrain her amid a lunchtime fight.
The Kenosha Unified School District released redacted footage of the March 4 fight on Friday.
It shows a Kenosha officer who was working as a security guard intervening in the fight and then scuffling with the girl. He then falls to the ground and hitting his head on a table.
The officer then pushes the girl’s head into the ground and uses his knee on her neck for about half a minute before handcuffing her and walking her out of the cafeteria.
