Video shows cop kneeling on Wisconsin student’s neck

(NBC15)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - School officials in Kenosha, Wisconsin, released surveillance footage that shows an off-duty police officer putting his knee on a 12-year-old girl’s neck to restrain her amid a lunchtime fight.

The Kenosha Unified School District released redacted footage of the March 4 fight on Friday.

It shows a Kenosha officer who was working as a security guard intervening in the fight and then scuffling with the girl. He then falls to the ground and hitting his head on a table.

The officer then pushes the girl’s head into the ground and uses his knee on her neck for about half a minute before handcuffing her and walking her out of the cafeteria.

