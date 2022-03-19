Thousands return to ‘New Dublin’ for first St. Patrick’s Day Parade since pandemic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Irish celebrations continued Saturday, as thousands lined the streets of downtown “New Dublin” for the city’s 38th annual St. Patrick’s Day Grand Parade.

Every St. Patrick’s Day, the city of New London transforms into New Dublin for a week full of celebrations.

Around 20,000 people celebrated New Dublin’s tradition for the first time since 2019.

“The way the weather looked this morning, we were a little unsure, but once the parade kicked off, the streets just filled up,” said Jill Arnt, parade director, the Shamrock Club of New Dublin.

The 38th Annual Parade included 80 floats with festive clowns, an Irish wake parody, clan and business floats, and specialty performers.

Not only were people happy to be out enjoying the New Dublin tradition once again, but organizers of the week long festivities, the Shamrock Club of New Dublin, say local businesses are benefiting the most from the return.

“You stroll downtown and the businesses are just packed and this really helps them out a lot. This is their money maker here. They’ve been packed all week and this has really saved them from some hardships,” said Connor Loughrin, member, the Shamrock Club of New Dublin.

Parade organizers consider this Wisconsin’s largest St. Patrick’s Day Parade and say it lands in the top ten largest St. Patrick’s celebrations in the nation.

“As we came through at the end of the parade and we were getting the crowd wild, we were just coming through in golf carts and whistles, and we had them rockin’ all the way through, they were happy, happy to be out,” said Arnt.

Following the parade, hundreds of people crowded into a huge, heated tent in Festival Foods parking lot to enjoy Irish music, drinks, and plenty of Irish food.

