SPRING STARTS SUNDAY... BUT MORE SNOW IS LURKING MIDWEEK

Clear skies tonight along with light wind and plenty of lingering moisture may lead to the development of fog. Be advised if you will be out and about. Lows should be mainly in the 20s to around 30.

Spring officially arrives at 10:33 AM Sunday and Mother Nature will give us a treat. Look for lots of sun overall during the day along with highs in the 50s. Cooler upper 40s are possible near the lakeshore.

Things are looking very unsettled through the middle of the work week as a big, slow moving, spring storm sets up across the Lower 48. There will be a severe weather outbreak in the South while we’ll have to contend with breezy, damp, and perhaps snowy conditions.

It’s a bit too early for specifics but some rain develops Monday and some spots could even have a little mix. Additional rain & snow showers should develop on Tuesday. Wednesday could be the most impactful day with accumulating snow and some travel trouble. Model data do suggest the possibility of some decent wet, sloppy snow accumulation here in NE Wisconsin so stay tuned for updates over the coming days.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: LIGHT & VARIABLE

SUNDAY: W/SW 1-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Areas of fog are possible. LOW: 28

SUNDAY: Turning mostly sunny. First day of spring! HIGH: 55 LOW: 33

MONDAY: Cloudy, breezy, and cooler. Areas of rain and/or mix develop. HIGH: 43 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: Still cloudy & breezy. Areas of rain and snow develop. HIGH: 39 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Breezy with wet snow and/or mix likely. Several inches could add up. HIGH: 34 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Morning snow showers. Cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with less wind. HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 47

