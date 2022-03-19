Advertisement

Sen. Johnson meets with local truckers, hears complaints about regulations

Sen. Johnson says regulations lifted to keep the economy going in the pandemic are now back in place as the country deals with supply shortages.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) visited De Pere Friday to speak with local truck drivers in a roundtable. They say the current regulations in their field are taking a toll. These drivers say all they really want is the chance to be heard.

“We are probably the most regulated industry in the country, down to the point that if I make a spelling error on my logbook that could be a ticketable offense,” Brad Kreidler of Pinpoint Logistics said.

They aren’t happy with the regulations on trucking and say they need change now to get things done.

“During COVID they suspended all kinds of rules and regulations because we had to keep our economy going -- and all those rules and regulations are right back in place in the middle of supply shortages,” Sen. Johnson said.

”We can work 14 hours and that’s a combination of no more than 11 hours of driving, but if we sit at a dock waiting to unload for six hours that counts against our 14-hour clock,” Kreidler said. “By easing those regulations, it gives us more time that we can drive in a safe manner.”

On top of regulation issues, Kreidler says inflation has hit their field hard. Everything from tires to windshield fluid has gone up in price.

”Because our prices have to go up then American families absorb that too,” Kreidler said. “So it goes all the way down to macaroni and cheese is affected by the price of diesel.”

”This is hitting every hitting every Wisconsinite in the pocket, but this is hurting every American, so end the Democrat war on fossil fuel,” Sen. Johnson said.

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, who’s running for Senate as a Democrat, suggests Sen. Johnson follow through with his promise to bring those issues to Washington.

”Whatever issue it is, Ron Johnson is going to blame someone else, typically the Democrats, and never takes responsibility,” Nelson said.

