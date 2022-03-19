Advertisement

Reports: Packers re-sign CB Rasul Douglas, TE Robert Tonyan

Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) reacts during the first half of an NFL football...
Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)(Kamil Krzaczynski | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers are re-signing cornerback Rasul Douglas to a three-year, $21 million deal worth up to $25.5 million, according to multiple reports.

ESPN and Cover 2 On the Clock’s Rob Demovsky reports the first-year cash amount in $7 million.

Douglas has made a Cinderella story for himself. The Packers signed him from the Arizona Cardinals practice squad in October, and he made an impact shortly after.

Douglas finished tied for first in the NFL with five interceptions, two of those were pick sixes.

This offseason GM Brian Gutekunst said multiple times, he would love to keep both free agents, De’Vondre Campbell and Rasul Douglas, who made an impact in the Packers defense in 2021. Well, he did just that. Those two guys will remain in green and gold.

On the other side of the ball, the Packers are also re-signing tight end Robert Tonyan to a one-year deal, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Tonyan is still recovering from an ACL injury that he suffered on Oct. 29, 2021 in Arizona. It is likely he can return to action in the middle of the 2022 season.

In 2020, Tonyan started to earn the trust of Aaron Rodgers in his breakout season. Their connection could potentially come into play more later, now that Davante Adams was traded to Las Vegas.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is dash cam video of Shawano Police Officer Jeff Buettner being involved in a 39-vehicle...
Exclusive: Dash cam video of Shawano police officer involved in 39-car pile up
Police lights road
New London man killed in crash with tanker-trailer on Hwy 45
Karin Luttinen, of Milwaukee, is charged with concealing the death of a newborn found in a...
Woman charged in “Baby Theresa” infant death case
The Wisconsin DHS said wastewater results are an early look at what we might see next in terms...
Wisconsin DHS continues to monitor wastewater for COVID-19 and sees ‘consistent increases’ in Green Bay
Davante Adams posts an Instagram farewell to the Packers and Green Bay.
Davante Adams thanks Green Bay in farewell Instagram post

Latest News

Davante Adams posts an Instagram farewell to the Packers and Green Bay.
Davante Adams thanks Green Bay in farewell Instagram post
FILE - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams runs on the field in the first half of an...
Packers officially trade Davante Adams to Raiders
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates after throwing career touchdown pass 443 during the...
Aaron Rodgers to make $150 million over next three years with Packers
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) looks on during pre-game warm-ups...
Report: Packers re-sign ILB Campbell to 5-year deal