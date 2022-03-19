Reports: Packers re-sign CB Rasul Douglas, TE Robert Tonyan

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers are re-signing cornerback Rasul Douglas to a three-year, $21 million deal worth up to $25.5 million, according to multiple reports.

ESPN and Cover 2 On the Clock’s Rob Demovsky reports the first-year cash amount in $7 million.

Douglas has made a Cinderella story for himself. The Packers signed him from the Arizona Cardinals practice squad in October, and he made an impact shortly after.

Douglas finished tied for first in the NFL with five interceptions, two of those were pick sixes.

This offseason GM Brian Gutekunst said multiple times, he would love to keep both free agents, De’Vondre Campbell and Rasul Douglas, who made an impact in the Packers defense in 2021. Well, he did just that. Those two guys will remain in green and gold.

On the other side of the ball, the Packers are also re-signing tight end Robert Tonyan to a one-year deal, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Tonyan is still recovering from an ACL injury that he suffered on Oct. 29, 2021 in Arizona. It is likely he can return to action in the middle of the 2022 season.

In 2020, Tonyan started to earn the trust of Aaron Rodgers in his breakout season. Their connection could potentially come into play more later, now that Davante Adams was traded to Las Vegas.

