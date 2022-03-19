Advertisement

Neenah advances to WIAA Div 1 championship game

WATCH: Neenah advances to WIAA Div 1 championship game
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah beat Racine Case 60-52 Friday night in the Division 1 semifinals of the WIAA State Tournament.

The Rockets, making a WIAA-best 28th State Tournament appearance, are looking to seal the deal as the #1 seed in Division.

Despite their many appearances at state, Neenah has won just 3 titles previously, and none since 1978.

“I think certainly we’re capable of playing better, and I feel like that’s tomorrow night,” said Rockets coach Lee Rabas. “I think getting a lot of it out tonight. I think it might actually serve us well to have had to go through that last five to six minutes there. That could come in handy. We hope it comes in handy tomorrow night.”

“It means the world to me,” said Chevalier Emery Jr. “As a kid you dream about having these times, going to the state championship. It’s ours to take. We know we can play with anybody, and we’ll go back to the drawing board.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karin Luttinen, of Milwaukee, is charged with concealing the death of a newborn found in a...
Woman charged in “Baby Theresa” infant death case
Police lights road
New London man killed in crash with tanker-trailer on Hwy 45
FILE - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams runs on the field in the first half of an...
Packers officially trade Davante Adams to Raiders
The Wisconsin DHS said wastewater results are an early look at what we might see next in terms...
Wisconsin DHS continues to monitor wastewater for COVID-19 and sees ‘consistent increases’ in Green Bay
This is dash cam video of Shawano Police Officer Jeff Buettner being involved in a 39-vehicle...
Exclusive: Dash cam video of Shawano police officer involved in 39-car pile up

Latest News

WATCH WIAA state previews: Ashwaubenon & Roncalli
Gibraltar & Ashwaubenon fall in WIAA state semis
WATCH WIAA state previews: Ashwaubenon & Roncalli
Roncalli rallies to make WIAA state title game
WATCH WIAA state previews: Ashwaubenon & Roncalli
Brillion falls in D3 WIAA state semis
Gibraltar sends off basketball team
Small town hoop dreams: Gibraltar gathers for team sendoff