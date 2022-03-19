Neenah advances to WIAA Div 1 championship game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah beat Racine Case 60-52 Friday night in the Division 1 semifinals of the WIAA State Tournament.

The Rockets, making a WIAA-best 28th State Tournament appearance, are looking to seal the deal as the #1 seed in Division.

Despite their many appearances at state, Neenah has won just 3 titles previously, and none since 1978.

“I think certainly we’re capable of playing better, and I feel like that’s tomorrow night,” said Rockets coach Lee Rabas. “I think getting a lot of it out tonight. I think it might actually serve us well to have had to go through that last five to six minutes there. That could come in handy. We hope it comes in handy tomorrow night.”

“It means the world to me,” said Chevalier Emery Jr. “As a kid you dream about having these times, going to the state championship. It’s ours to take. We know we can play with anybody, and we’ll go back to the drawing board.”

