MELTING SLUSH AS TEMPS WARM UP THIS WEEKEND

Our sloppy, slushy storm system is wrapping up. While clouds will linger into the afternoon, some clearing will arrive late in the day, especially over central Wisconsin. Otherwise, with mostly cloudy to overcast skies, highs will slowly climb into the 40s late today.

Temperatures will be warmer tomorrow with bright sunshine and a west-southwest breeze. We’ll rise into the 50s Sunday afternoon, although it’s going to be a bit cooler by the lakeshore. This milder second half of your weekend is just in time for the first day of spring. The vernal equinox is officially at 10:33 tomorrow morning.

Looking ahead, next week looks unsettled... In fact, a strong storm system will likely track towards Wisconsin as we head into the midweek. This may mean windy weather, with soaking rain and/or several inches of snowfall at times. Wednesday looks like the day where the weather will be the most raw and disruptive. Stay tuned for more details as our confidence grows on how this weathermaker will unfold...

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: NW 10-15+ MPH

SUNDAY: W/SW 1-10 MPH

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Melting slush. HIGH: 45

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Colder and calmer. Perhaps patchy fog late? LOW: 28

SUNDAY: Bright sunshine and milder... The first official day of spring! HIGH: 53 LOW: 33

MONDAY: Cloudy and cooler. A few showers develop. HIGH: 43 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: Cloudy and blustery. Scattered showers, with a wintry mix or light snow NORTH. HIGH: 42 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: Windy with a wintry mix, then snow... Several inches of snow possible? HIGH: 37 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: Morning snow showers. Cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with less wind. HIGH: 45

