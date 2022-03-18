Wisconsin DHS continues to monitor wastewater for COVID-19 and sees ‘consistent increases’ in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin health officials shared new information today about their efforts to monitor wastewater for COVID-19. It’s an initiative we’ve been following for you on Action 2 News.

The theory behind COVID-19 wastewater testing is that higher levels of the virus in the water parallels potentially increasing levels in our communities.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) said Green Bay is seeing a steady increase in the amount of COVID found in wastewater samples.

The DHS said today wastewater results are an early look at what we might see next in terms of COVID-19 cases. If wastewater samples have more COVID in them, it might precede a soon-to-follow rise in coronavirus cases.

The national program in partnership with the CDC is new and still expanding but Wisconsin wanted to be a part of this data collection early on. It could even be more helpful as fewer people get tested for the virus.

“I think it’s going to be potentially very useful particularly as we get further on in the year and into the early fall of getting another way of looking at disease transmission within the community,” Dr. Jonathan Meiman, DHS chief medical officer, shared.

Many labs across the country are also trying to detect different variant levels through wastewater.

“There is some excellent work being done over at the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene using sequencing specifically for wastewater,” Dr. Meiman emphasized. “It’s challenging in comparison to say doing it from a sample taken from a person when they have testing for COVID-19.”

Besides being a predictive tool, the DHS is hoping to ramp up testing across all its wastewater sites to twice a week to try and get a more accurate picture of community transmission.

